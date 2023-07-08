Days After NCP Split, Industrialist Gautam Adani Meets Sharad Pawar To Spark Speculations

Mumbai: In the background of the recent split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), industrialist Gautam Adani and Sharad Pawar had a meeting late on Friday night at the latter's Silver Oak bungalow in Mumbai. Even before the split, which resulted in Ajit Pawar joining the BJP-led government along with his supporter MLAs last Sunday, Adani and Pawar had extensive discussions.

Adani is known to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah and it is believed that he is working as a go-between the BJP's top leadership and senior Pawar. Adani's friendship with Sharad Pawar is several years old. It is said that Ajit Pawar's decision to join hands with the BJP for a second time too was done with the full knowledge of his uncle.

Chandrarao Taware, who has been close to Sharad Pawar for over 40 years, said in an interview to a Marathi channel that the political slugfest between the uncle and nephew was nothing but a ``drama." ``Their differences are only on paper. Both are working in tandem as per a script," he added.

Aaditya Thackeray claims Shinde will step down

Meanwhile, the political situation in Maharashtra got murkier more on Saturday with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray claiming that chief minister Eknath Shinde has been asked by the BJP leadership to step down post the induction of Ajit Pawar as the deputy CM. Thackeray also claimed that 20 MLAs supporting Shinde have sent feelers to his party. Uday Samant, industries minister and a close supporter of Shinde, pooh poohed Aaditya's claim. State BJP president Chandrakant Bawankule too countered the youth leader's claim.

No split in NCP, entire party with Ajit Pawar: Praful Patel

Meanwhile, Praful Patel, who has joined Ajit Pawar in his revolt, dismissed on Saturday that there has been any split in the party and said that more than 40 MLAs support them and hence they have sought the name and symbol of NCP from the election commission.

“NCP held a meeting on June 30 in presence of many MLAs and MLCs at Devgiri. In that meeting, Ajit Pawar was chosen as the leader. He then appointed Praful Patel as national working president. This is not a split. Legislative and organisations back Ajit Pawar with majority,” he said.

There were speculations that a prominent industrialist had struck a deal between the BJP and Ajit Pawar faction with he help of Praful Patel. With Sharad Pawar's meeting with Gautam Adani, the rumours have once again resurfaced.