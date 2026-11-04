 Day After SC Initiates Contempt Action Against BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide, Civic Body Launches Demolition Action On BEST Bus Station Land
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HomeMumbaiDay After SC Initiates Contempt Action Against BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide, Civic Body Launches Demolition Action On BEST Bus Station Land

Day After SC Initiates Contempt Action Against BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide, Civic Body Launches Demolition Action On BEST Bus Station Land

The BMC launched an encroachment removal drive at a 3,400-square-metre plot reserved for a BEST bus station in Borivali East. The operation on Swami Vivekanand Road has resulted in the demolition of 26 of the 27 commercial units occupying the reserved plot.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, November 04, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
Day After SC Initiates Contempt Action Against BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide, Civic Body Launches Demolition Action On BEST Bus Station Land
Day After SC Initiates Contempt Action Against BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide, Civic Body Launches Demolition Action On BEST Bus Station Land | File photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched an extensive encroachment removal drive on Wednesday morning at a 3,400-square-metre plot reserved for a BEST bus station at Borivali East.

The plot, located on Swami Vivekanand Road, is reserved under Town Planning Scheme-II and bears CTS No. 15 and Final Plot No. 7B. As part of the demolition operation, 26 out of the 27 commercial units occupying the reserved plot have been demolished.

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The operation is being conducted under the supervision of engineers from the BMC's R-Central Ward, with a workforce of around 70 labourers and staff members. The civic body has deployed two JCB machines and four dumpers to carry out the demolition and debris removal.

Adequate police personnel have also been deployed at the site to maintain law and order and ensure the smooth execution of the operation.

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