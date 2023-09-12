1992 JJ Hospital Shootout: Dawood's Kin Nazir Mohammed Faki Held Abroad

Dawood Ibrahim | File

In a major success for Mumbai police, Nazir Mohammed Faki, a relative of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and a key fugitive wanted in connection with the shootout at JJ hospital in 1992, is believed to have been apprehended in another country.

As per reports, Nazir was living with Dawood and Chhota Shakeel in Pakistan. It has been revealed that the Dawood’s kin also had a role in the 1993 bomb blasts that shook Mumbai.

According to police, his arrest can provide crucial information regarding Dawood’s gang and its operations.

How soon will Faki arrive in India?

According to Mumbai Police, an application was submitted about Nazir with a Red-Corner Notice (RCN). In response to the Mumbai Crime Branch's petition, an RCN was granted in Nazir's name and the procedure to bring Nazir to India will shortly begin.

1992 JJ shootout case:

Faki is the younger brother of Rahim Mohammad Faki, the main accused in the JJ shootout case. Rahim’s brother-in-law Ismail Parkar was shot dead near his house by Arun Gawli’s gang in 1992. In response, on September 12, 1992, D gang shooters, among them Brijesh Singh, fired 500 rounds to kill both the killers of Parker. Two police constables were also killed in the incident. According to the police, Nazir played a role in planning and executing the killing and also helped in hiding the wanted accused. Reports suggest that Nazir had hid the accused in his native village Khed in Ratnagiri. Nazir had fled to Pakistan after the 1993 bomb blasts and took refuge there.

