Dawoodi Bohra Community Chief To Get Pakistan's Highest Civilian Award 'Nishan-e-Pakistan'

Syedna Mufaddar Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, head of the Dawoodi Bohra sect of Shia Islam, will be conferred ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’, making him the fourth Indian to be honoured with Pakistan’s highest civilian award.

The announcement of the award comes as an acknowledgement of Syedna Saiduddin’s services, according to a statement by Pakistan President Arif Alvi, who approved the conferment on Wednesday. The date for the investiture ceremony was, however, not made public.

Officials in Mumbai, which is the headquarters of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community said the Syedna is currently visiting Pakistan which has a sizeable Dawoodi Bohra community.

In Mumbai, the Dawoodi Bohras are implementing one of the largest urban renewal projects in the city at Bhendi Bazar.

About Nishan-e-Pakistan

Nishan-e-Pakistan is the highest civilian honour awarded by Pakistan. It is equivalent to Nishan-e-Haider, the highest military award.

Each year, the announcement of awards is made on August 14, Pakistan’s Independence Day, and the awards are conferred next year on Pakistan National Day, observed on March 23. But in special cases, these dates are not followed and the investiture can be arranged anytime.

The Dawoodi Bohras, the community traces its heritage to the Fatimi Imams, direct descendants of the Prophet Mohammed, in Egypt. “The Dawoodi Bohras throughout the world are guided by their leader known as the al-dai al-mutlaq (unrestricted missionary), who first operated from Yemen and then, for the last 450 years, from India,” it said.

The community was earlier based out of Surat in Gujarat, before their headquarters shifted to Mumbai.

About Syedna Saifuddin

Syedna Saifuddin succeeded his father, Mohammed Burhanuddin, who was the 52nd Dai of tge sect after his death in January 2014. His succession was a matter of dispute after his uncle, Khuzaima Qutbuddin, now deceased, the step-brother of Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, filed a suit in the high court challenging the appointment of the Mufaddal Saiffudin as the next leader.

Morarji Desai was the first Indian to be honoured with Nishan-e-Pakistan, which was conferred on him by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan in 1990. Later thespian Dilip Kumar was given this award in 1998 and Kashmiri separatist leader Ali Geelani was also given the award in 2020.

