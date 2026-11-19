Dawood Ibrahim's Den In Mumbai Goes Down As BMC Begins Demolition Of 162-Year-Old Musafirkhana In Bhendi Bazaar - VIDEO | Screengrab

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday began demolition work at the 162-year-old Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana in Bhendi Bazaar, a property historically linked to fugitive underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim.

Demolition Carried Out Under Heavy Police Deployment

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Visuals from the spot show a JCB pulling down sections of the dilapidated structure as heavy police security was deployed to prevent any untoward incident. No resistance from local residents had been reported at the time of filing.

Demolition Action After Bombay HC Order

The demolition is being carried out at the building on Pakmodia Street after it was declared dangerous and dilapidated. The civic action follows a Bombay High Court order dated August 31, 2020.

The property holds a place in Mumbai’s underworld history as the reported last known residence and office of Dawood Ibrahim before he fled India. It has also been linked to the alleged conspiracy behind the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts. The property was subsequently placed in the custody of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in connection with the bomb blast case.

Musafirkhana Was Originally Built In 1864 For Travellers

According to local accounts, the building was constructed in 1864 as a musafirkhana, or dharamshala, offering short-term accommodation to travellers. It was owned by the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana Trust, whose chairman and trustee was Shoeb Zakaria Nooraani. The trust later sold the property to the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) for redevelopment.

Building Once Housed Shops & Warehouses

The ground-plus-two-storey building originally accommodated 36 shops and warehouses on its ground floor, which were rented out to individuals running various businesses. As the demand for traveller accommodation declined over the years, the rooms on the first and second floors were gradually converted into residential rental premises.

An affidavit submitted by first-floor tenant Dawood Tarbez Shah before the Maharashtra State Board of Waqfs stated that the Musafirkhana gradually lost its relevance as fewer travellers sought accommodation there, following which the trust began renting out rooms on the upper floors for residential use.

The affidavit further claimed that the entire second floor was occupied by Dawood Ibrahim as a trespasser and was later placed in the custody of the TADA court.

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