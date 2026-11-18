Dawood Ibrahim's Ancestral Home In Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar Demolished By BMC; Video |

Mumbai: A building in south Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar, identified as the ancestral home of fugitive underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. Visuals from the site showed the structure being pulled down, with debris scattered across the premises as residents gathered to witness the demolition.

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The building, known as Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana, is located at the junction of Pakmodia Street and Second Cooper Street and is identified by City Survey Number 4315. The civic action was carried out under police security after the structure was declared dangerously dilapidated, reported News18. However, the demolition has drawn objections from some local residents, who have questioned the ownership status of the property and claimed that it is protected by a legal order.

The property is linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s early years in Mumbai. Reports identify it as the house where he lived with his family before leaving India in 1986. It has also been described as the location of his residence and office, where the conspiracy behind the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts was allegedly hatched.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.