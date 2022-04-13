Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: ED attaches multiple assets of jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached properties belonging to NCP leader Mohammed Nawab Mohammed Islam Malik (Nawab Malik), his family members and the companies linked to him M/s. Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd and M/s. Malik Infrastructure, in connection with a money laundering case registered against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

The properties attached by the ED included Goawala Compound in Kurla (West), a Commercial Unit at Kurla West, Agricultural Land at Osmanabad admeasuring area 59.81 hector in (Total Area 147.794 acres), three flats in Kurla West and two residential flats in Bandra West.

ED had initiated a money laundering investigation against Dawood Ibrahim and others, on the basis of FIR registered by NIA on February 03, this year.

In the said FIR, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tiger Memon have been named as accused.

The FIR also stated that Dawood Ibrahim, after he left India, started controlling his criminal activities in India through his close associates and sister such as Haseena Parkar and others.

Investigation conducted by the ED revealed that in one such case, prime property of one Munira Plumber was allegedly usurped by Nawab Malik through M/s Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd., a company owned by the family members of Nawab Malik and controlled by Nawab Malik, with active connivance of the members of D-Gang including Haseena Parkar. For Usurping this property, Haseena Parkar and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a façade of genuinity for this criminal act, the agency claimed in a statement on Wednesday.

The ED's probe revealed that the property belonging to Munira Plumber and her mother had been illegally taken over and usurped by M/s. Solidus Investments Private Limited (a company controlled by Mr. Nawab Malik) and Haseena Parkar, Sardar Shahvali Khan, Salim Patel and Nawab Malik.

"These persons illegally transferred the land belonging to Munira Plumber and her mother by getting it registered on the strength of fake/forged documents in the name of M/s Solidus Investments Private Limited. The said property (Goawala Compound) has been fraudulently usurped and is Proceeds of Crime under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act," ED's statement claimed.

"Rent of Rs 11.70 crore has also been received from this property in two entities controlled by Mr. Nawab Malik namely M/s. Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd and M/s. Malik Infrastructure is also Proceeds of Crime. Accordingly, ED has provisionally attached the properties in the names of members of his family, M/s. Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd and M/s. Malik Infrastructure," the agency claimed.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 04:05 PM IST