Darekar to BJP unit: Work in tandem with MLA Geeta Jain

Bhayandar: “Office-bearers, corporators and workers of the local BJP unit should work in tandem with legislator Geeta Jain as she is a respected member of the party,” appealed opposition leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, while addressing an interactive dialogue session held by the Mira Bhayandar Mahanagar Palika Vartahar Sangh, an apex body of journalists led by Rajendra Kamble and newly appointed president Prakash Naagne.

The advice assumes significance in the wake of the ongoing battle between independent legislator Geeta Jain (who pledged her support to BJP) and her defeated BJP opponent Narendra Mehta, to wrestle control over the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) which has been intensifying each passing day.

Apart from Darekar, legislators Geeta Jain and her Sena counterpart Pratap Sarnaik who were present in the programme, promptly replied to questions posed by the media-persons in context to their future plans for the all-round development of the twin-city and the state.

Amar Jha ( Dopahar ka Samna) and Aftab Khan ( City Headlines) were felicitated for their outstanding contribution in the field of journalism.