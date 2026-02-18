 'Dangerous Attempt To Create Confusion': Sunil Tatkare Warns Of Legal Action Over AI-Generated Clips, Videos About Late Ajit Pawar
The Nationalist Congress Party warned against the circulation of AI-generated audio and video clips of late leader Ajit Pawar, who died in a January 28 plane crash in Baramati. State president Sunil Tatkare said the fake content aims to mislead the public and party workers, adding that strict action will be taken under cyber laws.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 09:32 PM IST
The National Congress Party (NCP) state president, Sunil Tatkare, on Wednesday warned against the circulation of AI-generated audio and video clips purportedly featuring the late Ajit Pawar. He urged citizens not to share unverified or misleading content and warned that strict action would be taken under cyber laws. Ajit Pawar and four others died on January 28 in a plane crash in Maharashtra’s Baramati.

In an official statement, the NCP said that following the demise of its senior leader, several fabricated audio and video recordings created using AI technology in his voice and likeness have been circulating on social media and certain electronic platforms.

"Some individuals are spreading false and misleading statements in the voice of respected Dada to achieve selfish political and social objectives," NCP leader Tatkare said.

Calling it a serious and punishable crime, he added, “There is immense respect, love, and trust for Dada throughout Maharashtra. This is a dangerous attempt to create confusion among the public and party workers by taking advantage of those sentiments. Using the image of the late leader in this way is a highly despicable and condemnable act.”

Although the statement did not name any individual, the party warned those responsible to immediately stop circulating such AI-generated content. Tatkare also cautioned that strict legal action would be initiated against 'concerned persons'.

The statement further added, "The party is committed to registering crimes under cyber laws and other applicable laws and punishing the guilty. Also, the public and all workers are asked not to forward, circulate, or believe in any such suspicious audio or video clips."

The NCP reiterated its strong condemnation of such activities and stated that anyone found responsible would face stringent legal consequences.

