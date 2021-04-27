Daily recoveries more than new COVID-19 cases in Pune district

Pune: In the last two days, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients has been higher than the new infections in Pune district of Maharashtra, the health department said on Monday.

As per the district administration's health department, while 6,046 new cases were reported on Monday, the lowest in the last several days, 8,823 people recovered from the infection during the day.

This pushed the COVID-19 recovery rate in Pune district to 86.10 per cent, it said.

On Sunday, while the daily COVID-19 tally was 10,193, the number of patients discharged from hospitals stood at 10,607 in the district.

As far as Pune city is concerned, on Monday, 2,538 new cases were reported, while 4,351 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Also, 151 patients succumbed to the infection in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 12,457, a health department official said.

With the addition of 6,046 new cases, the COVID-19 count rose to 7,99,232, the official said.

With 1,293 new cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's coronavirus count increased to 2,01,960, he added.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas rose to 1,94,617, the official said.