Dahi Handi Accident Survivor Nagesh Bhoir To Get Full Medical Expenses Covered By Maharashtra Government After 18 Years

Thane: In a major financial relief for a long-suffering festival participant, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced that the state government will assume full responsibility for the medical expenses of Nagesh Bhoir, who has been bedridden for 18 years following a severe spine injury.

What happened?

In 2009, then 24-year-old Nagesh Bhoir, a resident of Bhiwandi, suffered a catastrophic fall from a human pyramid during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai. The high-risk traditional sport, famous for its multi-tiered human towers and substantial cash prizes, turned tragic for Bhoir when the collapse severely damaged his spinal cord, stripping him of his mobility and independence.

FPJ Highlighted Bhoir’s Condition Before Government Intervention

For nearly two decades, Bhoir has required continuous medical treatment, prescribed medications, and regular physiotherapy, alongside hospital admissions every two months. While friends and well-wishers initially extended financial support, aid gradually dwindled over time, leaving his family struggling under the crushing weight of medical bills. FPJ reported Bhoir's current situation in its edition dated September 5.

On Saturday, addressing human pyramid teams (Govinda Pathaks) during the Dahi Handi festival organised by Sanskruti Pratishthan in Vartak Nagar, Thane, Minister Pratap Sarnaik confirmed complete state intervention for Bhoir’s healthcare costs.

Bhoir, who had explicitly requested assistance covering his hospital bills rather than direct financial aid, expressed overwhelming relief following the announcement. "I do not ask for direct cash assistance or financial hand-outs. My only plea to the government was to bear the actual cost of my medical treatment at the hospitals where I am routinely admitted," Bhoir had previously appealed to authorities.

The Minister's decision brings long-awaited relief to Bhoir and serves as a stark reminder of the safety risks associated with human pyramid sports during festive celebrations in the region.