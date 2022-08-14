Dahi Handi 2022: Govindas of JJ Hospital all set to participate in festival

As Dahihandi festival nears, Govindas in city are practicing enthusiastically. JJ Hospital employees also celebrate the festival every year. Now, these employees are practicing erection of human pyramid after completion of their duties. To encourage govindas many retired employees also joined them in practice.

'Navyug Govinda Pathak' is the name of J J hospital employees team. Since last twenty five years they are celebrating Dahihandi. This pathak (team) goes to Thane and Mumbai Suburban areas to play Dahihandi. This year they have decided to erect seven to eight layers of human pyramid. These govindas have only wish to popularise the name of J.J. Hospital. Therefore, they practice from 9 pm to 11 pm every day.

Suresh Tambe, Pramod Patade and Anil Shelar are the coach of this team who teach them tactics of erecting of human pyramid.