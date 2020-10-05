Dadar traffic cops take spades and clear fallen cement on Tilak Bridge

Dadar Traffic police came to the rescue when the took the spades and cleared the cement fallen on Tilak Bridge on Sunday and helped keep the traffic moving. Without further a do, police swung into action and saved a number of vehicles from slipping and getting into accidents.

The cement fallen on Tilak Bridge had resulted in a possible risky vehicular movement as the vehicles could slip and get in accidents. In a bid to avert any such major traffic situation, police constables attached to Dadar traffic police decided to take things in their own hands for the greater good. Police constables Tadvi, Kangane, Waghmode and Netke took the spades and began clearing the road of the cement.

Within no time, the road was clear and later the official help was called in. In high spirits of keeping the city safe and going, policemen did not shy away from taking it upon themselves to ensure that the motorists are safe and no untoward incident takes place due to the delay.