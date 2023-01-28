Dadar blaze yet another wake-up call: Fire brigade faced difficulties due to non-functional fire-fighting equipment in building

File | Pixabay/Representative Image

Mumbai: A major fire broke out on the 42nd floor of R A Residency building in Dadar east around 8.30 pm on Thursday. No injuries were reported but the entire flat where the fire erupted was destroyed. The fire bridge said it is likely the fire was caused due to an electrical short circuit.

A total of 14 fire engines, six jumbo tankers, a 90-foot ladder and four ambulances were used to douse the blaze. However, the fire brigade personnel faced major difficulties during the operation as the fire-fighting equipment installed in the building was non-functional.

Chief fire officer Sanjay Manjrekar said, “We took the high-pressure line from our fire engine to the 42nd floor but our jawans couldn't enter. We then decided to fetch water from the swimming pool and installed 100 kg pumps on the 5th, 13th and 30th floors and brought water to the 42nd floor.” He added that this process took a lot of time, causing the fire to increase to a Level-IV blaze. To make matters worse, the building lift shut down after some time and the firefighters had to climb 42 floors while carrying their equipment.