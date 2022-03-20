Dabholkar murder case: Eyewitness identifies shooters

Pune: An eyewitness in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case on Saturday identified alleged shooters Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure in a Pune court that is overseeing the trial, an official said.

Public Prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi said Kiran Kamble, 46, who works as a sweeper in the Pune Municipal Corporation, identified Kalaskar and Andure in court.

“After finishing his work, he (Kamble) was sitting on a divider, when he heard a sound like a firecracker burst. When he looked in the direction from where the sound emanated, he saw two people shooting a person,” the public prosecutor said.

“These two people started running in the direction where he (Kamble) was sitting. They reached near the police chowky where they had parked their motorcycle, started it and fled the spot. Then he (Kamble) reached the spot and saw a person lying in a pool of blood,” he added.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 08:28 AM IST