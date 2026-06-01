D-Company Reportedly Mobilises Mumbai Operatives Following Release Of Spy Thriller 'Dhurandhar'; Investigation Underway

Mumbai: The release of Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar has reportedly triggered concern within the ranks of the D-Company, with intelligence-linked sources claiming that the syndicate has become increasingly active in Mumbai in the aftermath of the film's success.

According to a report by NDTV, the film's portrayal of a character known as Bade Saheb has become a point of discussion within underworld circles. The character, shown in a frail condition during the film, is believed to bear similarities to gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The report also states that the depiction has allegedly prompted efforts by the syndicate to reinforce the perception that Dawood remains alive and influential. Investigators suspect that this may be one of the reasons behind recent attempts to revive dormant networks and strengthen operational activities.

Recruitment, Training And Alleged ISI Links

It also further claimed that plans were initiated to bring new individuals into the organisation as part of a larger conspiracy. Responsibility for identifying and recruiting potential operatives was reportedly handed to members linked to the Shakeel faction, while training and logistical support were allegedly expected to come through Pakistan's intelligence establishment.

The execution of the alleged operation was reportedly assigned to Munna Zingada, a known figure associated with criminal activities linked to the underworld network, reported NDTV.

Investigators believe that individuals targeted for recruitment were allegedly kept unaware of the broader objectives behind the operation. Instead, they were reportedly approached through local issues and grievances that could be used to influence and mobilise them.

Some recruits were allegedly provoked over the demolition action carried out against an illegal mosque structure in Bandra's Garib Nagar area. Authorities suspect that such issues were used as a tool to generate resentment and facilitate recruitment.

The claims come shortly after Delhi Police reportedly uncovered and disrupted a suspected terror conspiracy, during which investigators allegedly found indications of links between Pakistan's ISI and Mumbai-based criminal elements.

Agencies Suspect Bid To Revive Diminishing Influence

Security agencies are also examining whether the recent activities are connected to D-Company's declining influence in traditional organised crime operations. Officials believe the syndicate has witnessed a gradual erosion of its dominance in extortion and underworld activities, forcing it to explore new methods of asserting relevance.

Agencies are investigating inputs suggesting that the network may have been attempting to orchestrate a major incident or target a prominent individual in India in a bid to regain attention and rebuild its stature.

Officials maintain that Pakistan-based support structures continue to remain a concern for Indian security agencies. However, timely intelligence gathering and coordinated action by law enforcement agencies have repeatedly helped prevent such alleged plots from being carried out.

Investigations into the matter remain ongoing, with agencies continuing to monitor suspected networks and individuals believed to be connected to the conspiracy.

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