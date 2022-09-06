Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairperson, cremated in Mumbai

Cyrus Mistry | PTI

Former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, was cremated on September 6, Tuesday, in Mumbai, stated reports. His last rites were performed at Worli crematorium.

According to reports, he was cremated according to Hindu customs.

Well-known industrialist, Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday evening. There will be no condolence visits, per the family's wish.

Many arrived at the crematorium for the last rites. NCP MP Supriya Sule, Anil Ambani also arrived here among many others.