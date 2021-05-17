Cyclone Tauktae: One killed, 112 trees uprooted in Navi Mumbai

A 35-year-old biker died after an electric pole fell down on him on Palm Beach road at Sanpada late on Sunday evening. The accident took place due to the strong winds caused by the cyclone, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Vishal Naralkar, a resident of Airoli who was a security guard by profession. He met with the accident while returning from work in Seawoods.

According to police, around 9.30 pm, he was on his way home on his motorbike along with his manager, Sunil Rathod, 27. While Naralkar was riding the motorbike, his manager Rathod was a pillion rider. After crossing the Moraj circle, they were moving towards the bridge over Vashi railway station, an electric pole fell down on their bike.

Nilesh Rajput, assistant inspector from Sanpada police station said, “Naralkar received injuries on his hand, however, he lost his consciousness just and he died while being taken to civic hospital in Vashi.” According to the doctor, a primary report suggested that he died due to heart attack, however, post report is awaited.

Meanwhile, a total of 112 tree-falling incidents reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday due to heavy winds and rainfall. Vashi reported a maximum of 44 trees fell.

As per the disaster management of NMMC, apart from tree falls, one wall collapse and one shed collapse were also reported from the sector 15 and 19 in Koparkhairane. No one was reported injured.

In addition, at three places, the tin shed of the building was blown away in the city. “Tin sheds were blown away at Mafco market and grain market in Vashi and one at Juhu Gaon in Vashi,” said an official from NMMC’s Disaster management. The city recorded a total of 56 mm rainfall since Monday morning at 8 am.