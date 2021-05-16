Cyclone Tauktae: Mahavitaran staff on 'high alert'

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy torrential rains in the Arabian Sea that would affect the Konkan region and the districts of Western Maharashtra. In order to ensure uninterrupted power supply amid cyclone danger, Mahavitaran--the state government's power distributor is on a standby mode. According to Mahavitran Public Relations (PR) office, an emergency plan has been made to restore power supply immediately and work will be done on warfooting level.

Due to Cyclone Tauktae, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and other districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds. The distribution network of Mahavitaran in these districts are in great danger. Currently, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mahavitaran is already working round the clock to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Now considering this cyclone danger, Mahavitaran has issued a 'high alert' for its employees and leaves of all engineers and employees have been cancelled.

Preparations have already been started to minimize damage to power distribution network due to the cyclone and torrential rains. At the same time, availability of adequate spare stock at important substations and material management department are being done. These include electric poles, conductors, transformers, electric wires, oil and other technical equipments. All the empanelled agencies assigned for breakdown and preventive maintenance have been instructed to be ready with the required manpower, materials and vehicles. In case of power outage due to natural calamity, priority to restore power supply through alternative system will be given to the residential consumers, including Covid hospitals, oxygen generating and refilling plants, isolation centers, vaccination centers, water supply, mobile towers, railways and other essential services.

The field officers of Mahavitaran have been directed to work on a war footing to streamline the power supply and coordinate with the local administration and police department. The power supply will be kept off for safety reasons in areas where heavy rains will cause water logging or if there is damage to infrastructure. Information about power supply, damage to power infrastructure as well as other necessary information will be sent to the control room at the headquarters on a daily basis by the divisional level control room. Also, in case of major damage to the power infrastructure, engineers and staff from other places will be deputed to repair it, Mahavitaran PR informed.