Cyclone Tauktae impacts power supply to 23 lakh consumers in Maharashtra

Electric supply to over 23 lakh consumers in western Maharashtra was impacted because of the Tauktae cyclonic storm on Monday, the state discom said.

Supply to over 56 per cent of the consumers in Palghar, Thane, Kolhapur, Pune, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts was restored by 2100 hrs, an official said.

Nearly three-fourths of 184 hospitals that reported an impact on electric supply had their power restored by evening, as per the data. Eight of the ten oxygen plants which reported an impact were back to normal.

Among the residential consumer connections, 23.79 lakh reported an impact and 13.24 lakh had their connections restored, the data said.

The passage of the cyclone in the Arabian Sea had resulted in gusty winds along with rains in western Maharashtra, especially the coastal areas, which led to the snapping of cables, forcing shutting down of supply as a precaution.

However, the data excludes large parts of the financial capital which is served by other power utilities.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast moderate to intense spells of rain in Mumbai city and suburbs over the next few hours on Tuesday in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae, the city civic body said.

Along with the rain, the city could witness gusty winds with speed reaching up to 80-90 kmph, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said quoting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued at 7 am.

According to officials, two people were killed in neighbouring Palghar and one person died in Thane in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, when the cyclone passed close from the Mumbai coast towards Gujarat, 189 mm rain was recorded at Colaba in south Mumbai and 194 mm at Santacruz in the western suburbs, the BMC said.

Gusty winds reaching the speed of 114 kmph and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday, the civic body earlier said.

In neighbouring Palghar, a 51-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a tree fell on his vehicle in the Valiv area of the district on Monday, police said.

Besides, a 40-year-old man died after being crushed by cement blocks that fell from the roof of a house due to high winds in the Valiv area, they said.

In Thane, a 75-year-old woman was killed after a tree collapsed on her house in the Kashimira area due to heavy rains, police said.

A high compound wall of a housing complex collapsed in the Lokpuram area of Thane in the wee hours of Tuesday, but there was no casualty, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

Electric poles and trees got uprooted in several areas, including Naupada, damaging about six cars, he said.

A doctor, who was on his way to a hospital on Monday, got trapped when a huge tree fell on his car in the Naupada area.

On getting information about the incident, a team of the RDMC and local fire personnel rushed to the spot and pulled him out safely, Kadam said.