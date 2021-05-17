Cyclone Tauktae: Congress demands compensation for damages

Congress, which shares power with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena, on Monday, demanded that the administration should carry out a panchnama on a priority basis. Thereafter, the state government should provide compensation to the people affected by cyclone Tauktae.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee working president Naseem Khan has sent letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, seeking financial assistance to those affected by the cyclone in coastal and other districts.

He said the cyclone has hit Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts hard for the last two days. Mango and banana orchards have been razed to the ground due to torrential rains. The roofs of houses have been blown away and the walls of many houses have collapsed. Fishing boats have also been damaged, leading to severe hardships for the local population. These damages are in addition to the hardships caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.