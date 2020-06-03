Cyclone Nisarga: When 1948 November storm left 38 dead and 47 missing in Bombay

It’s a case of talking of the storm before the calm settles in. Cyclone Nisarga is upon us and Mumbaikars have braced themselves for the worst-case scenario.

Mumbai isn’t new to heavy rains or flash floods, but a cyclone-like situation is novel. Given that the last time, Maximum City witnessed a cyclone, it was a century ago.

However, one incident in 1948 during the month of November put Mumbai to a standstill. Torrential rains ended up taking many lives.