Cyclone Nisarga: Tree falls 240 metres away from Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilla in Mumbai; no injuries

The tree located in Prabhu Kutir Building in Altamount Road collapsed and blocked traffic, sources said. Cars were forced to take a U-turn due to the tree falling.

South Mumbai's Kalachowki, as well as G Road in Marine lines witnessed trees falling. There is no confirmation to the extent of damage in these two areas

Another tree fell in Navi Mumbai damaging a car in Sanpada.

"The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘NISARGA’ over Eastcentral Arabian Sea moved northeastwards with a speed of about 13 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today the 03 rd June, 2020 over Eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 17.6°N and longitude 72.3°E, about 130 km south-southwest of Alibagh (Maharashtra), 170 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 400 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat)," the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a statement.

Mumbai and its surrounding areas of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palgarh and Alibag have been put on high alert, after the cyclone was expected to make its landfall at Alibag this morning. Section 144 has been imposed in Maximum City till Thursday to avoid any untoward incident.

The weather bureau said the landfall would continue for three hours and eventually the storm would reach Mumbai and Thane. At 1330 IST, the storm was 80 km south-southeast of Mumbai. Since 0830 IST, Alibag has received 27 mm rainfall and Ratnagiri 37 mm. Colaba and Santacruz in Mumbai received 13 mm and 11 mm rainfall, respectively. Most places near or along the Maharashtra coast are also experiencing strong winds. Ratnagiri has recorded wind speed of 20 km per hour, while Alibag has recorded 93 kmph.

Colaba has recorded windspeed of 50 kmph and Santacruz 26 kmph. Under the influence of the weather system, extremely heavy rainfall is expected over most parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and south Gujarat today. Most parts of Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, north Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada are likely to receive heavy rainfall, the weather department said. In view of the cyclone, the National Disaster Response Force has deployed 16 teams in Gujarat, 20 teams in Maharashtra, and four in Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Three more teams have been kept in reserve. Over 100,000 people have been evacuated in the two states and the Union Territory. The Centre has also kept teams from the army and navy on standby to assist in relief and rescue operations