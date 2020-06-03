Cyclone Nisarga: One lakh people in Mumbai and other coastal districts evacuated

Even as the Cyclone Nisarga moved to North Eastwards and set to weaken into a cyclonic storm, the coastal districts of Maharashtra bore the brunt of rough weather conditions experiencing strong winds, heavy rainfall and raging sea surge. Tidal waves measuring upto 6-8 feet lashed parts of coastal areas in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Tin roofs erected on the terraces of residential apartments flew away in some places in Raigad and Palghar districts. Alibag witnessed wind speeds of 120-130 kmph.

IMD sources said a slight change of direction towards North Eastwards meant the impact of the cyclone on Mumbai was less severe than originally expected.

Central and state authorities had taken necessary precautions to restrict the damage by Cyclone. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has deployed 20 teams in Maharashtra, including 8 in Mumbai.

Nearly 1 lakh people from low lying areas and those residing in the vicinity of the sea were evacuated by the NDRF on Wednesday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and DCM Ajit Pawar were in constant communication with the district administration to review the impact of Cyclone Nisarga.

Several trees were seen lying uprooted in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Alibag areas while huge waves and high tides were seen in Ratnagiri and other coasts in Maharashtra.

The severe cyclonic storm Nisarga made a landfall over coastal Maharashtra in the Raigad district, 75 kms south east of Mumbai between 12.30 pm – 2.30 pm. It made the landfall at Latitude 18.5 N and Longitude 73.2 E, just north of the historic Murud-Janjira town.

Power utilities had shut down electricity supply in some parts of Ratnagiri district as a preventive measure. Mobile services were affected in parts of Raigad district. Alibag recorded a rainfall of 45 mm (till and Ratnagiri 38 mm (till 4 p.m).

Anupam Srivastava, Commander, NDRF said a number of trees fell in Roha, Revdanda and Srivardhan areas. He said there have been tree falling incidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway too, but the traffic flow was not affected.

Mumbai spared of serious damage

Mumbai witnessed moderate rainfall throughout the afternoon. The wind speed was 26 kmph. Colaba recorded 23 mm and Santacruz recorded 12 mm rainfall (till 4 pm). Weather began to clear towards the evening. The city also reported a number of tree falling incidents resulting in crushing of vehicles parked below in some places.

As a precautionary measure flight operations remained suspended at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mumbai International Airport till 7 p.m. Four long distance trains on the Konkan Railway route connecting Kerala with Mumbai and New Delhi were re-routed via Madgaon – Belgavi – Miraj of the South Western Railway.