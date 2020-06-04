Cyclone Nisarga: Now, locals living by the sea find haven in civic schools

In an attempt to provide a safe haven amidst Cyclone Nisarga, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools across the city opened its doors on Wednesday for nearby residents of vulnerable settlements. Residents living near coastal areas and in dilapidated structures were shifted to municipal schools in Mahim, Mahalaxmi and Ghatkopar areas.

Around 600 residents of Mahim Koliwada area were shifted to New Mahim Municipal School, Mahim (west) on Wednesday afternoon. These residents were provided with food, water and tea inside the school and were also screened for fever, cough and other COVID-19 symptoms.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, said, "We provided breakfast, lunch and water to the residents and screened them for fever checks before sending them back to their homes."

These residents returned to their homes on Wednesday at around 5 pm. In addition, around 50 to 60 residents were shifted to Kamraj Nagar Municipal School at Ghatkopar (east).

Bakane, a civic officer said, "We provided shelter to 50 to 60 residents for over two hours on Wednesday afternoon. Meals and water was provided to the residents following which they returned home once the situation outside was better."

Also, residents in Mahalaxmi Darya Nagar, Sagar Nagar and Shivaji Nagar were shifted to nearby municipal schools. These municipal schools were used as temporary shelters amidst the cyclone despite being shut due to the ongoing summer academic break and COVID-19 pandemic.

The BMC education department tweeted on Wednesday stating, "Our schools might be shut for education temporarily but are all open for shelters 24x7." Authorities of the civic education department claimed the school space were used as shelter homes as an immediate precautionary measure against the Cyclone Nisarga.

A civic officer of the department said, "We had received warnings in advance and had alerted our teams on Tuesday. We shifted residents living in vulnerable settlements. The residents were mobilised inside classrooms of municipal schools and were allowed to return to their homes when the situation normalised."