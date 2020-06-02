Cyclone Nisarga: Here’s the list of dos and don'ts for Mumbaikars as given by BMC

As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps disrupting the financial capital of the nation, it will experience a cyclonic storm Nisarga today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that this cyclonic storm, which has turned into a depression in the Arabian Sea, will hit Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3.
IMD has also warned that Mumbai with few other parts of the state is expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow. To brace up the city dwellers, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with a set of Dos and DON'Ts. The corporation’s Twitter handle has also uploaded these guidelines.
Here’s the list of all Dos and Don'ts for Mumbaikars
List of DOs:
Loose things outside the house should be tied or moved indoors
Seal important documents and jewelry in a plastic bag
Regularly inspect battery operated as well as reserve power systems
Pay attention to the official instructions on television and radio
Practice the actions to be taken in case of emergencies
If you do not live in a mud house/hut, choose a part of the house as an emergency shelter and practice how all members of the house will use the space during the cyclone
Keep an Emergency Kit ready
Stay away from windows
Close some windows and keep some windows open so that the pressure is maintained
Stay at the center of the room
Stay away from corners as debris often accumulates in corners
Hide under strong furniture such as a stool or heavy table or desk, and hold it tight
Use your hands to protect your head and neck
Avoid large roof spaces such as auditoriums and shopping malls
If you find an open space and there is enough time, find right shelter in the nearest pit or pasture
Relocate to a pre-determined or administration-determined location
Disconnect the power supply of all non-emergency equipment and tools
Store drinking water in a clean place (jugs, bottles, etc.)
Help people trapped or injured. Provide first aid, as needed
Check for air leaks. If you smell gas or hear a leaking sound, immediately open the windows, and exit the building. If possible, turn off the gas valve and report to the gas company
Check for damage to electrical equipment. If you notice sparks, exposed wires, or burning smell of rubber, disconnect the main power supply and call an electrician
Help those in need of special help like children, physically challenged, elderly, neighbors
And few DON'Ts
Don't spread or believe in rumours
Do not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during the cyclone
Stay away from damaged buildings
Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so; it may cause more harm
Do not allow oil and other flammable substances to spill; Clean them immediately
BMC has also provided a helpline number for the residents of Mumbai. Residents can dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern.
Maharashtra Minister of Environment and Tourism Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday morning had a detailed review of the preparations in the state. He also assured the residents of Mumbai and said, "While we fight covid, we are prepping ourselves to also deal with cyclone."
To brace up the city 15 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Maharashtra. Out of these 15 teams, 3 teams are kept in Mumbai, 4 teams in Raigad, 2 teams each in Palghar, Thane and Ratnagiri and 1 each in Sindhudurg and Navi Mumbai.
(With ANI inputs)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)