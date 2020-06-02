Cyclone Nisarga: Here’s the list of dos and don'ts for Mumbaikars as given by BMC

Here’s the list of all Dos and Don'ts for Mumbaikars

List of DOs:

Loose things outside the house should be tied or moved indoors

Seal important documents and jewelry in a plastic bag

Regularly inspect battery operated as well as reserve power systems

Pay attention to the official instructions on television and radio

Practice the actions to be taken in case of emergencies

If you do not live in a mud house/hut, choose a part of the house as an emergency shelter and practice how all members of the house will use the space during the cyclone

Keep an Emergency Kit ready

Stay away from windows

Close some windows and keep some windows open so that the pressure is maintained

Stay at the center of the room

Stay away from corners as debris often accumulates in corners

Hide under strong furniture such as a stool or heavy table or desk, and hold it tight

Use your hands to protect your head and neck

Avoid large roof spaces such as auditoriums and shopping malls

If you find an open space and there is enough time, find right shelter in the nearest pit or pasture

Relocate to a pre-determined or administration-determined location

Disconnect the power supply of all non-emergency equipment and tools

Store drinking water in a clean place (jugs, bottles, etc.)

Help people trapped or injured. Provide first aid, as needed

Check for air leaks. If you smell gas or hear a leaking sound, immediately open the windows, and exit the building. If possible, turn off the gas valve and report to the gas company

Check for damage to electrical equipment. If you notice sparks, exposed wires, or burning smell of rubber, disconnect the main power supply and call an electrician

Help those in need of special help like children, physically challenged, elderly, neighbors

And few DON'Ts

Don't spread or believe in rumours

Do not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during the cyclone

Stay away from damaged buildings

Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so; it may cause more harm

Do not allow oil and other flammable substances to spill; Clean them immediately

BMC has also provided a helpline number for the residents of Mumbai. Residents can dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern.

Maharashtra Minister of Environment and Tourism Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday morning had a detailed review of the preparations in the state. He also assured the residents of Mumbai and said, "While we fight covid, we are prepping ourselves to also deal with cyclone."

To brace up the city 15 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Maharashtra. Out of these 15 teams, 3 teams are kept in Mumbai, 4 teams in Raigad, 2 teams each in Palghar, Thane and Ratnagiri and 1 each in Sindhudurg and Navi Mumbai.

(With ANI inputs)