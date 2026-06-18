'Cybersecurity Mindset Must Be Cultivated Across Society,' Says Maharashtra Principal Secretary Brijesh Singh | IANS

Mumbai: It is crucial to cultivate a cybersecurity mindset in the society, said Maharashtra Government's principal secretary Brijesh Singh at the book launch of prominent cybersecurity expert Dr. Durga Prasad Dube's 'Demystifying Cybersecurity'. The senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who has a stellar tenure of heading Mumbai Police's cyber crime branch, highlighted that cybersecurity has gained paramount importance in the current era.

“In our daily lives, its significance is evident for every individual, particularly in ensuring data protection, safeguarding freedom of expression, and securing personal information. Security means technology, not just compliance with rules; rather, security resides in our minds. Therefore, it is crucial to cultivate a cybersecurity mindset across society,” said Singh.

He added that in today's era of artificial intelligence, where machines generate more words in a week than humanity has ever created, it has become even more important for humans to write. “Start by writing blogs. It doesn't matter if no one reads them. Compile them later. They will become a part of your life journey or history,” he said.

Speaking on Dr. Dube's book, Singh said, “India possesses one of the largest digital public infrastructures in the world but the country faces various cyber-attack challenges. Even in such situations, due to contributions from people like Dr Dube, India is rightfully moving towards global leadership. Often, people who do excellent work cannot speak or write well. But when a person like him writes, it is a great gift for readers. I am confident that the strong foundation of India's progress in the coming years will be built on cyber security.”

The book launch was attended by NSE's managing director and chief executive officer Ashishkumar Chauhan as the chief guest, former National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt. Gen. Rajesh Pant (Retd.) and PwC India's partner and leader for risk consulting services Siddharth Vishwanath as the guests of honour, along with Bloomsbury India Publishing's Manish Khurana.

Dr. Dube highlighted that the subject of cyber security involves many complex processes and through this book, an attempt has been made by him to present those processes in simple and easy-to-understand language. He expressed confidence that the book would help readers understand the myths surrounding cyber security and explore future challenges. “Reading the book would foster a cyber security mindset across organisations and contribute to building a more trustworthy cyber security environment” he said.

Highlighting that India is undergoing one of the most remarkable digital transformations in the world with internet connections crossing the 100 crore mark, NSE CEO Chauhan said, “The military is deployed at the borders to protect the country's boundaries. Similarly, the police are ready to protect us within the country. However, today, this border is in everyone's hands in the form of a mobile phone. Mobile phones are one of the biggest cybersecurity challenges we all face today.”

Lt. Gen. Rajesh Pant (Retd.) also shared his thoughts on the occasion and reviewed the author's work while Manish Khurana provided an overview of the book ‘Demystifying Cybersecurity’. The event was attended by officials from the National Stock Exchange, cybersecurity experts, and researchers. The launch was followed by a panel discussion on the topic, ‘Cybersecurity Beyond Technology: Leadership, Resilience and Trust in the AI Era’.

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