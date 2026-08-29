Cybercrime Syndicate Busted: 31-Year-Old Jalgaon Man Arrested For Allegedly Supplying ‘Mule’ Bank Accounts In ₹2.14 Crore Fraud

A Jalgaon man has been arrested for allegedly supplying bank accounts used to route funds linked to multiple online fraud schemes | AI Generated Representational Image

Jalgaon, August 28, 2026: In a significant breakthrough against organised financial fraud, the cyber police have unearthed a multi-state cybercrime network and arrested a key operative involved in managing "mule" bank accounts.

The syndicate is alleged to have laundered over Rs 2.15 crore obtained through various online baits, including fraudulent investment schemes, fake part-time job offers and "digital arrest" scams.

Investigation Traces Suspicious Accounts

According to the police, the investigation began in August 2026 after local residents from Jalgaon approached the cyber police to inquire about freezes placed on their accounts at three different banks.

Upon verifying the accounts through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) and the SAMANVAY portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), investigators found that the accounts were flagged for suspicious activity across several states.

The account holders revealed they had been persuaded to provide their banking credentials to an acquaintance, identified as K.B. Sankhala, under the impression that the accounts would be used for a legitimate tours and travels business.

Following this lead, the cyber police questioned Sankhala, a 31-year-old resident of Jalgaon originally from Nagaur, Rajasthan.

During interrogation, Sankhala reportedly confessed to luring individuals into opening current accounts, which he then handed over to a Mumbai-based associate identified only as Tony. For every account delivered, Sankhala allegedly received a commission of Rs 40,000.

Money Trail Reveals Rs 2.14 Crore

A detailed analysis of the money trail conducted by Maharashtra Cyber Mumbai revealed that between July 2024 and early 2025, approximately Rs 2.14 crore was funnelled through various accounts.

The fraudulent funds were typically withdrawn via ATMs and cheques or transferred through a complex web of beneficiary accounts to obscure the source of the money.

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Mastermind Still Being Traced

Sankhala has been arrested for his role in the conspiracy and for being a member of an organised cybercrime gang. Authorities are now working to identify the Mumbai-based mastermind and other field agents active across the country.

Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and never share their bank account details or OTPs with others, even if they claim it is for business purposes.

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