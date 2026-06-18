Cyber Police Warn Citizens About Deepfake Marriage Proposal Scam Using AI-Generated Identities

Cyber police have cautioned online users against AI-powered romance scams that use deepfake videos and cloned voices to gain victims' trust | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 18: The police have issued an alert warning citizens about a deepfake marriage proposal scam, wherein digital fraudsters are increasingly using sophisticated artificial intelligence to orchestrate highly convincing romance scams on matrimonial and social media platforms.

According to the alert, scammers now employ AI-generated photos, deepfake videos and voice-cloning technology to create entirely fabricated personas.

Fraudsters posing as successful professionals abroad

“These criminals typically masquerade as wealthy, successful professionals living abroad. By maintaining frequent communication and simulating live video interactions, they systematically build emotional trust with their targets over weeks or months, often culminating in promises of marriage,” the alert stated.

Once a strong emotional bond is established, the scammers allegedly manufacture a sudden, high-stakes emergency. Common fabrications include urgent visa complications, unexpected customs charges on expensive gifts, sudden medical crises or immediate travel expenses.

Because victims believe they have seen and heard the person through video calls, they often comply with urgent requests for financial assistance, the alert stated.

Police urge caution despite realistic video calls

While the profile pictures and video calls may appear entirely genuine, the entire relationship is often a meticulously engineered trap.

“In the age of generative AI, visual and auditory presence no longer guarantees authenticity,” the alert said.

The police have urged citizens to exercise extreme caution online. The primary directive remains absolute: never send money, cryptocurrency or personal financial details to someone met only online, regardless of how compelling their situation may appear.

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Verification remains strongest defence

The police have also advised implementing strict independent background checks, reverse-image searches and prolonged observation before extending trust.

“As digital deception grows more seamless, public safety campaigns remind internet users that love can be easily faked by algorithms, but independent verification cannot. The definitive defence against AI-driven romance fraud is to trust slowly and verify thoroughly,” the alert added.

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