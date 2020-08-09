Cyber Fraud: Online loan search costs elderly Rs 1.86 lakh

Mumbai: In yet another cyber fraud, a senior citizen was duped to the tune of Rs 1.86 lakh on the pretext of paying charges to avail a personal loan from a renowned financial institution upto Rs 10 lakh.

After paying hefty processing charges with the imposter pressing for more money, the senior citizen realised that he had fallen prey to a con and stopped. He then approached Meghwadi Police and lodged a complaint. In the first week of July, an Andheri based 61-year-old man was looking up an online search engine for loans, when he found a number and contacted it. A man introduced himself as a loan agent of a prominent financial institution, who offered the senior a loan upto Rs 10 lakh at an inviting interest rate.

The senior citizen was very keen on getting a loan and conveyed the same to the agent. The accused then informed the complainant about the loan processing charges and asked him to pay Rs 1,85,772 in a series of transactions for various charges. When the man asked for additional charges, the senior was alarmed and immediately stopped making the payments.