Cyber Fraud: Diamond trader duped of Rs 1.29 lakh in KYC fraud

A 63-year-old diamond trader was duped to the tune of Rs 1.29 lakh on the pretext of updating the Know Your Customer (KYC) details of his e-wallet account. The bank had identified the fraudulent transaction at the time of the fraud itself and blocked the trader's credit card. However, by that time Rs 1.29 were already been transferred.

According to the Gamdevi police, the diamond trader had received an SMS alert asking him to update the KYC details of his e-wallet account. A number was provided in the SMS if any customer needed more details. The trader dialled the number and said that he would update the details later, however, the fraudster posing as a representative of e-commerce company told the trader that, amidst the lockdown all their process have turned online and that he would assist him. He then sent a link and asked the trader to fill his details.

While the trader was filling his details, the fraudster who was on the call, told him to open his e-wallet application and type any number between 1-9. As soon as he pressed the number, he received a call from his bank who alerted him about the fraudulent transaction from his credit card. They also told him that they have stopped the transaction in between and that they have blocked his card for safety reasons.

The trader then rushed to his bank only to learn that Rs 1.29 lakh has already been transferred from his credit card in five transactions. The trader spoke to the bank officials about how the transaction took place. However, the bank stated that it would not take any responsibility and suggested that he file a First Information Report (FIR), said a police official.

On the complaint of the diamond broker, the Gamdevi police has registered an offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under the section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology act.