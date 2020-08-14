Cyber Fraud: Dadar woman loses Rs 70,000 to work-from-home scam

A 20-year-old girl from Dadar was duped to the tune of Rs 70,000 while looking for a work from home job amidst the lockdown. The fraudster, posing as an employer, lured her into a trap and cheated her.

According to the police, the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) passed girl was in need of a job. Last week, while searching online, the girl came across an advertisement that claimed to offer a work from home job. "It was a job for telemarketing. The company had assured me that it would give one day training at my home and provide a laptop, a mobile phone and two SIM cards so that I can operate from home. I was assured a payment of Rs 18,000 per month," said the girl on the request of anonymity. She then applied for it and submitted her details.

A day later, she received a WhatsApp call. A person, posing as a representative of the portal, asked her to pay registration fee of Rs 2,050. After the payment, when she called to verify whether the payment was received or not, the caller (identified as Jayveer Choudhry) sent all his credentials, including his company ID card in order to gain her trust. He then asked her to pay Rs 9,650 as insurance charges for the laptop and mobile phone.

After paying the insurance amount, he took Rs 12,600 for transportation and, later, Rs 15,500 for some other reasons.

Fed up with this, the girl's uncle told Choudhry that they were no longer interested in the job and asked for a refund. For this, Choudhry told him to pay Rs 6,650 as cancellation fee. After the payment, he again asked for Rs 6,650, claiming the system had been logged out.

According to the police, the fraudster continued to ask for money. Expecting he would get all his money back, her uncle paid another Rs 17,000 as cancellation charges. However, he did not receive anything in return and the fraudsters continued to demand money. This is when her uncle realised that they had been duped and approached cops.

We have registered an offence of online fraud and we have written to the banks to get the details of the accounts in which the money has been transferred, said an official from Shivaji Park Police Station.