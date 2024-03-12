Cyber Cops At All MBVV Police Stations To Revert Lost Money: Commissioner Madhukar Pandey

MBVV Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey |

Mumbai: Buoyed by the success of the Kashimira police station in recovering money lost to cyber frauds, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissioner Madhukar Pandey has decided to assign specific duties to some of the personnel at all 17 police stations under its jurisdiction who will dedicatedly work for the purpose.

Toeing the lines of their cyber cell counterparts, the Kashimira police took an initiative by setting-up a mechanism to help recover money lost to online frauds.

The Kashimira police station led by senior police inspector- Rajendra Kamble recently helped two people get back a collective amount of Rs.16 lakh. The complainants were duped through different modes like- fake online stock trading and offering work from home opportunities.

With the latest additions, the total recovery of the Kashimira police station has crossed the Rs.95.82 lakh mark in the past two months.

“Our cyber cell is doing a wonderful job, however in order to add more teeth in preventing cyber crimes and to ensure maximum number of complainants get back the money lost to cyber fraud, we have decided to depute special teams at all our police stations for the purpose,” said police commissioner- Madhukar Pandey while stressing upon the need for people to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders.

“Immediately after receiving the complaints our personnel start investigations and identify the bank accounts in which the ill-gotten wealth was parked. After continuous follow-ups with the concerned banks, the cops managed to freeze the money which was later reversed to the complainants in compliance to judicial orders.” said Kamble.

People can dial the cyber crime helpline at 1930 or email at www.cybercrime.gov.in and also approach the local police stations for reporting online frauds.