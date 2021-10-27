Cruise Drugs Case: Nothing to do with allegations against Wankhede, Aryan tells Bombay HC

In a development in the controversy pertaining to extortion allegations against Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of NCB, the prime accused in the Mumbai Cruise drugs case - Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, on Tuesday distanced himself from the allegations. He told the Bombay High Court that he has nothing to do with the extortion allegations against Wankhede and also has no connection with the witnesses - Prabhakar Sail and K P Gosavi in the case.

Aryan through his counsel Satish Maneshinde, filed the written submissions before a bench of Justice Nitin Sambre. He is also being represented by senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi and Karanjawala & Co.

The submissions referred to the continuous allegations of extortion against Wankhede by cabinet minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik.

"The applicant (Aryan) has nothing to do with the allegations and the counter allegations that are currently in public and also on social media as between the zonal director Sameer Wankhede and some political personalities," the submissions read.

"I do not want to make any allegations against any officer or individual in the prosecution department," it further adds.

Arguing for Aryan, Rohatgi said that the NCB has changed it's stand on the allegations and is now accusing him and his family of trying to tamper the probe in the case.

"On Monday, before the special NDPS court, NCB on an affidavit said that all the allegations being levelled are an outcome of the enmity between Wankhede and a political personality. But now the agency has rubbed it upon me. It has said that me and a manager related to my family are trying to influence the probe and to derail it," Rohatgi told the court.

"This is an unsavory controversy, with which I have nothing to do. I have no complaint against any NCB officer. I am not here to side with anyone be it a political honcho or a probe agency, I have a proper clear cut case for bail so I don't need to take sides," the senior counsel added.

Aryan has also clarified that he has no connection with Prabhakar Sail and K P Gosavi, both panch witnesses, who the NCB claims have been influenced by Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani.

"This boy has roots in the society. His case has attracted lots of public and media attention because his parent is a superstar. He is in jail for more than 20 days now despite there being no consumption or possession or even recovery of drugs," Rohatgi argued.

"Thus, I request this court to please decide the bail application on merits, uninfluenced with the assertions and counter assertions by any of the parties," the senior counsel added.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 05:21 AM IST