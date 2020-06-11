CR’s Dr. Ambedkar hospital on top gear against Covid-19

Central Railway’s BharatRatna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla is is working on war footing in fight against COVID 19.

The hospital started preparation in the first week of March itself.

Intensive and repeated training of Doctors and staff were conducted including ventilator workshop, Donning and Doffing of PPE, Infection Prevention & Control Measures, Protocols for management etc as per the latest guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Indian Council for Medical Research & World Health Organisation to all.

Training workshops have been organised for doctors and staff of both Byculla and Kalyan railway hospitals through live programme from Delhi on Novel coronavirus infection. Awareness programmes are being carried out through display of posters as well as playing video clips on the televisions of OPD waiting areas and wards.

As per norms, 10% of total hospital beds were identified and a separate isolation ward on 2nd floor was made as per the norms including donning, doffing areas etc isolating from other areas of the hospital with separate entry and exit. All necessary equipments like oxygen cylinders, concentrators, portable X ray machine, thermometers, stethoscope, sanitizers etc were arranged with separate nursing station, doctors’ room etc.

Development of infrastructure of doctors and paramedical staff to handle all types of COVID & Non-COVID patients 24x7 in this COVID Pandemic situation has only been possible because of the dedicated team of dotors and paramedics working under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Y.S. Ataria, Principal Chief Medical Director of CR.