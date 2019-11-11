Crown of vote katwa cannot sit on my head: Owaisi lashes out at Congress

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made it completely clear that the party won’t support the Shiv Sena-Congress government, if and when the alliance takes place.
The party contested on 44 seats in the Assembly Elections, winning 2 of them. Owaisi took to twitter saying that his MLA’s will not support the Shiv Sena-Congress government and a letter to the same effect will be sent to the Governor of Maharashtra.
Owaisi also lashed out at the “secular” Congress for thinking about aligning with the Hindutva party Shiv Sena. He went on to say that the crown of vote katwa now sits on Congress’ head and not mine.
AIMIM is often accused as a party that splits votes for the Congress and the NCP, mostly in favour of the BJP and Shiv Sena. Two biggest instances can be seen in Balapur and Nanded North.
In Balapur, the AIMIM candidate polled 44,507 votes, practically making it impossible for the NCP candidate to defeat that of Sena. In Nanded North, AIMIM’s Feroz Lala got 41,892 votes resulting in the defeat of Congress’ sitting MLA D.P. Savant to Shiv Sena by 12,000 votes.
