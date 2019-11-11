Crown of vote katwa cannot sit on my head: Owaisi lashes out at Congress

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made it completely clear that the party won’t support the Shiv Sena-Congress government, if and when the alliance takes place.

The party contested on 44 seats in the Assembly Elections, winning 2 of them. Owaisi took to twitter saying that his MLA’s will not support the Shiv Sena-Congress government and a letter to the same effect will be sent to the Governor of Maharashtra.