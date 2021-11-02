Cross-voting in Mayoral polls: Plea to dismiss 4 MBMC corporators rejected

In a welcome relief for four corporators in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the Divisional Commissioner (Konkan division) has dismissed the petition seeking their suspension for abstaining or cross-voting while electing the mayor and deputy mayor of the civic body in February 2020.

In response to a writ petition filed by deputy mayor Hasmukh Gehlot, the Bombay High Court had directed the Konkan Commissioner to take a decision on merit, after hearing both sides as early as possible. While BJP corporators, including Geeta Jain (now legislator), Parshuram Mhatre and Ashwin Kasodaria had indulged in cross voting to favour the rival Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Vijay Rai had abstained from the election proceedings which were held on February 26 last year.

The local BJP leadership had sought disqualification supported with claims that despite serving officials whips, the members had indulged in the anti-party act. “The decision is unjustified and has been taken under pressure of the MVA government. We will challenge the order in the HC,” said Gehlot who had issued the whip in his capacity as the party’s group leader in the MBMC.

Despite the cross voting, the polls were a cake-walk for Jyotsna Hasnale and Hasmukh Gehlot (both BJP) who were elected as mayor and deputy mayor, respectively, in a straight contest with the MVA. Citing provisions in accordance with rule 8(1A) of the Maharashtra Local Authority Members Disqualification Rules, Gehlot had knocked the doors of the judiciary. The order passed by the divisional commissioner on October 29 ensures that the position of the four elected representatives remains intact in the civic body.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 08:14 PM IST