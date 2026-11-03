Criminal Contempt Plea Against CJP Co-Convenor Saurav Das: Advocate Seeks Maharashtra AG's Consent Over X Post

Advocate seeks consent for filing criminal contempt against CJP co-convenor Saurav Das over X Post | File Photo

Mumbai, November 3, 2026: Advocate Vivekanand Gupta has filed an application before the Advocate General of Maharashtra seeking statutory consent under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Saurav Das, co-convenor of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

The application stems from a November 3, 2026, post by Das on the social media platform X, wherein he made controversial remarks against the judges.

Advocate Alleges Attack On Judicial Integrity

According to the petitioner, the remarks were published while the Bombay High Court was hearing a sensitive deportation matter involving Imran Khan. The plea contends that the statements cross the boundary of fair criticism, directly attacking judicial integrity, attempting to prejudice the public mind, and interfering with the administration of justice.

Similar Contempt Actions Against Das

This filing follows similar contempt actions and legal scrutiny against Das in other forums, including the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Supreme Court, alongside an ongoing Public Interest Litigation in the Madras High Court concerning his background.

The application further details that the respondent’s publications are not isolated incidents but part of a systematic pattern of targeting constitutional courts. It highlights a previous tweet concerning the Punjab and Haryana High Court and a separate post directed at a Supreme Court bench, noting that similar consent applications have been moved by other advocates.

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Plea Seeks Statutory Consent

The petitioner asserts that such repetitive and virulent attacks are deliberately calculated to generate viral outrage, erode public trust, and interfere with the due course of justice. Accordingly, the plea urges the Advocate General to grant statutory consent to safeguard institutional dignity.

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