Crew member on Cordelia Cruise ship tests positive for COVID-19

A crew member of the Cordelia Cruise ship – infamous on account of the Aryan Khan skirmish with the law – has tested positive for coronavirus. The cruise liner is headed for Mumbai from Goa and is carrying hordes of New Year revellers.

According to India Today’s news portal, there are over 2,000 people on board; given that the virus has a high transmission rate in clusters - - more so if it is Omicron -- all passengers and crew members are being tested for Covid-19.

While the Covid-infected crew member is quarantined on the ship, a medical team in PPE kits has come on board to conduct RT-PCT tests on 2016 passengers and crew members, the portal said. Their test results are awaited.

Officials have instructed that no one should disembark from the ship before the result of the RT-PCR test has been declared. The liner is anchored close to Mormugao Port cruise terminal. It is understood that the Mumbai Port Trust did not allow the vessel to dock in Goa.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 09:18 AM IST