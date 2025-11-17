CREDAI MCHI Raigad Hosts Seminar On AI In Real Estate And Green Building; Builders Explore Tech-Driven, Sustainable Solutions

CREDAI MCHI Raigad hosts seminar on AI and Green Building with strong participation from Navi Mumbai and Raigad developers | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Marking a push toward technology and sustainability in the real estate sector, CREDAI MCHI Raigad Unit conducted a seminar on 'Artificial Intelligence in Real Estate and Green Building' on 15 November at Marriott Executive Apartments, Turbhe. Around 75 builders and developers from Navi Mumbai and Raigad participated in the event.

Industry Experts Highlight AI and Sustainability Trends

The seminar featured keynote presentations by K. Srinivasan, Director, Kesari Infrabuild LLP, on Green Building, and Jay Shah, Founder & CEO, Kaizen AI, who explained the growing role of artificial intelligence in real estate operations. Both speakers offered forward-looking insights and practical applications relevant to the industry.

PMC Additional Commissioner Highlights Afforestation Drive

Panvel Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shetye, who attended as Chief Guest, highlighted the civic body’s ongoing and 'ambitious' afforestation initiative, targeting the plantation of one lakh trees across the corporation limits.

CREDAI MCHI Raigad Appreciates Industry Participation

Welcoming the attendees, Arvind M. Sawlekar, President, CREDAI MCHI Raigad, appreciated the strong participation from builders and thanked Additional Commissioner Shetye for supporting the event.

Srinivasan stressed the benefits of adopting the Green Building concept, while Shah demonstrated innovative methods to optimise open spaces and create additional built-up area without breaching planning norms.

Builders Engage in Q&A on AI and Sustainable Construction

The seminar saw active participation during the question-and-answer session, with delegates seeking clarity on sustainable construction and AI-driven project optimisation. All queries were addressed by the speakers.

Committee Members Credited for Successful Execution

Hitendra Ghadia, Vice President and Convener of the Green Building Committee, was credited with spearheading the seminar’s successful execution.

Committee members including Pratik Pote, Ashiyan Khot, Jitesh Agrawal, Anirudha Sawlekar, and other managing committee members contributed significantly. Rushabh Prajapati, who served as MOC, ensured seamless event flow.

Event Concludes With Vote of Thanks and Networking Dinner

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Rakesh Prajapati, Secretary, CREDAI MCHI Raigad, followed by a networking dinner.

