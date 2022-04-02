CR tops all zones for ticketless fines, collects over Rs 214 crore

.The Central Railway ticket checking team has topped among all the zonal railways in the country with regard to action against ticketless travellers, wherein it caught 35.36 lakh offenders between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 and collected Rs 214.14 crore as fine.

The average earnings per day have been Rs 58.66 lakh, with action against 9,687 ticketless or irregular travel per day.

The Northern Railway secured the second positionby penalising 24. 44 lakh passengers and realising penalties of Rs 201 crore in 2021-22. A CR official said, “This was possible because of the six ticket checkers who crossed the one crore mark, of which three are from the Mumbai division. Moreover, 12 ticket checkers have crossed the mark of Rs 75 lakh (collected as fine from passengers) during the lastfinancial year.”

Mohammad Shamsof Mumbai division, who detected 15,840 cases in the last year and collected a fineof Rs 1.25 croretops thelistof ticket checkers, followed by JJ Darbe of Nagpur division. He detected 13,958 cases and collected Rs 1.06 crore. Abhishek Sinha of Mumbai division and Dharmendra Kumar detected 13,494 cases and 13,273 cases, respectively, collecting Rs 1.04 crore each.

Moreover, the CR detected 57,803 cases of Covid guidelines violations and collected a penalty of Rs 90.65 lakh

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:56 AM IST