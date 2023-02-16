e-Paper Get App
CR to run one-way special train from Solapur to Mumbai to clear passenger rush on Feb 18

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Representational picture | File
Mumbai: In an effort to clear passenger rush, the Central Railway will run a one-way special train from Solapur to Mumbai at a special fair, officials said.

As per information, Train no. 02104 will leave Solapur at 21:00 pm on 18 February and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 06.00 am the next day.

During the one-day journey the train will halt at: Kurduwadi, Daund, Pune, Kalyan, and Dadar. The train will consist two AC-2 Tier, 8 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class and 3 General Second Class, including one Guard’s Brake Vans and One Generator Van.

Booking for this special train will open tomorrow on February 17 at the all computerised reservation centers. Passengers can also book tickets on www.irctc.co.in.

Detailed timings of the train’s halts can be obtained from  www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or from the NTES App.

