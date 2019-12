CR to run 12 special trains on occasion of Mahaparinirvan Divas

Mumbai: Central Railway will run 12 suburban special trains between Dadar-Kurla/Thane/Kalyan and Kurla-Vashi/Panvel sections on December 6 (midnight of December 5/6) for the benefit of passengers for Mahaparinirvan Divas 2019 (Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary). These suburban special trains will stop at all stations. The details are as under:

Main line - Up specials: Kurla – Dadar Special will leave Kurla at 12.45am and arrive Dadar at 1am . Kalyan-Dadar Special will leave Kalyan at 1am and arrive Dadar at 2.10am. Thane-Dadar Special will leave Thane at 2.10am and arrive Dadar at 2.50am

Down specials: Dadar–Thane Special will leave Dadar at 1.15am and arrive Thane at 1.55am.

Dadar–Kalyan Special will leave Dadar at 2.25am and arrive Kalyan at 3.35am. Dadar–Kurla Special will leave Dadar at 3am and arrive Kurla at 3.15am.

Harbour line – Up specials: Vashi - Kurla Special will leave Vashi at 1.30am and arrive Kurla at 2.10am. Panvel–Kurla Special will leave Panvel at 1.40am and arrive Kurla at 2.45am. Vashi–Kurla Special will leave Vashi at 3.10am and arrive Kurla at 3.40am.

Down specials: Kurla–Vashi Special will leave Kurla at 2.30am and arrive Vashi at 3am. Kurla–Panvel Special will leave Kurla at 3am and arrive Panvel at 4am. Kurla–Vashi Special will leave Kurla at 4am and arrive Vashi at 4.35am.