CR to operate five-hour mega block on main, harbour lines

Mumbai: To undertake the maintenance work on Sunday, the Central Railway (CR) has planned a five-hour mega block on the main and harbour lines. The block will be between Mulund and Matunga stations on the main line, while both slow and fast services between Panvel and Vashi will not be operated. However, there will be no jumbo block on the Western Railway.Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) CR said, “all fast line services leaving Kalyan from 10.37am to 3.06pm will be diverted on the slow line between Diva and Parel stations and halting at all stations up to Parel and further re-diverted on the fast line and will arrive at destinations 20 minutes behind the schedule.”

“Fast/semi fast services leaving CSMT from 10.05am to 3.22pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive at destinations 20 minutes behind schedule,” added Sutar.All slow line services leaving/arriving at CSMT between 11.00am and 6.00pm will arrive at destinations 10 minutes behind schedule. However, all mail/express trains arriving at Dadar and CSMT during the block period will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga stations and will arrive at destinations 20 minutes behind schedule.

Short termination

Train no-50104 Ratnagiri-Dadar Passenger will be terminated at Diva Junction and train no-50103 Dadar-Ratnagiri Passenger will depart from Diva Junction. A special suburban service will be run from Dadar to Diva for passengers of train no-50103, which will depart from Dadar at 3.40pm, reach Thane at 4.06pm and arrive at Diva at 4.13pm.On the Harbour Line, the block will be between 11.30am to 4.00pm between Panvel-Vashi on both fast and slow corridors. However, Panvel-Andheri services will remain cancelled during the block.

Meanwhile, CR will run special trains on the CSMT-Vashi section and Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul section during the block period.“Down harbour line services leaving CSMT from 10.03am to 3.16pm to Panvel/Belapur and Up harbour line services leaving Panvel/Belapur from 11.06am to 4.01pm will remain suspended,” said Sutar.