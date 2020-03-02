CR services delayed up to an hour after fracture discovered on Karjat-Bhivpuri section

Commuters travelling to office had to face major inconvenience. According to the M-indicator the 8:40 local from Khopoli to CSMT was running delayed 58 minutes. Similarly, the 9:45 Karjat --CSMT (fast) was running 47 minutes late.

This reporter reached Badlapur station to catch the 10:18 CSMT train, only to realise that there was a delay. No announcements had been made for the same.

She only got to know of the delay after the tweet was shared.