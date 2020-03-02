CR services delayed up to an hour after fracture discovered on Karjat-Bhivpuri section

Commuters had a hard time on Monday morning after Central Railway local train services were affected due to a rail fracture between Karjat and Bhivpuri sections. Following this, trains heading in the North-South direction i.e. from Karjat to Mumbai CSMT were delayed by half an hour.
The Chief Public Relation Officer (CR) Shivaji Sutar informed about the problem on his official Twitter handle.
Commuters travelling to office had to face major inconvenience. According to the M-indicator the 8:40 local from Khopoli to CSMT was running delayed 58 minutes. Similarly, the 9:45 Karjat --CSMT (fast) was running 47 minutes late.
This reporter reached Badlapur station to catch the 10:18 CSMT train, only to realise that there was a delay. No announcements had been made for the same.
She only got to know of the delay after the tweet was shared.
