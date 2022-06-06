CPD becoming most corrupt department of BMC: BJP corporator Vinod Mishra

Vinod Mishra ( Extreme Left) |

Mumbai: BJP corporator Vinod Mishra has written a letter to additional municipal commissioner western suburbs, Dr Sanjiv Kumar alleging that despite clearing proposals in the standing committee, officers of the Central Purchase Department (CPD) of BMC have not issued work orders to contractors.

He also alleged that without taking commission from contractors, the officers don't clear bills. Mishra requested AMC to conduct an inquiry.

The letter stated, "I have some information that CPD is becoming the most corrupt department of MCGM a nd not releasing contracts cleared by the standing committee. In February 2022 , the standing committee had cleared a contract for the life saving neuro endoscope , however, till date rate circular to procure the equipment has not been issued. On the same date another contract was passed by the committee, the CPD issued the rate circular for that contract after taking 'takkewari' (commission)."

Mishra has alleged that the deputy chief engineer of CPD doesn't clear contracts till the contractor meets him personally. The deputy chief engineer held back so many contracts of life saving equipment since March 2022.

These are the contractors who supplied equipment during Covid 19 period.

Mishra alleged that MCGM hospitals and poor patients are suffering because of non - payment by the CPD. Many contractors have stopped the supply of consumables and services.

It is pertinent to note that many bidders have withdrawn their bids on account of the lethargic approach by the CPD and today MCGM has to purchase IV fluids from the local market which is at a 30-40 per cent higher price.

Mishra demanded all contractors should be called and their payments needed to be cleared.

FPJ contacted Dr. Sanjeev Kumar but he refused to comment.