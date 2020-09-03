CP Twitter handle’s image morphed: Police register FIR

The cyber police have registered an offence against an unidentified person who morphed picture of the Mumbai Police Commissioner's official Twitter handle liking a derogatory post on the social media, with an intent to spread a wrong message of the police force, thereby maligning their image.

Police said, the post in question was about trolling a few personalities including Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who lashed out on Twitter after noticing that the official handle of Mumbai Police commissioner had allegedly liked the post.

Late on Tuesday night, the actress had shared screenshots of the derogatory tweet against her and lashed out stating, "Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME!!"

Subsequently, she had also tagged the prime minister asking that is she safe in a city where its police chief is openly intimidating, encouraging bullying and crimes against her. After the matter came to light, Mumbai Police immediately replied on the tweet and said that it was never liked by CP Parambir Singh and they have shared the screenshots with cyber police for further probe.

Accordingly, a case was registered against an unidentified person and booked him under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. During the initial probe it was revealed that the accused has morphed the image and added the image of CP Mumbai Police's Twitter handle amongst the ones who liked the derogatory post, in a bid to malign the Mumbai Police's image and aggravating the situation.

The tweet in question was from a street artist from Mumbai, who goes by the name Tyler. He recently came up with a 'Walk of Shame' edition inspired by The Hollywood Walk of Fame.