Covid victim's kin alleges BMC of unresponsive

Mumbai: Alleging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of being unresponsive towards a patient of Novel Coronavirus, a resident of Mumbai's eastern suburb Chembur has shared a video that went viral on various social media platforms.

Aniruddha Bhalerao, a 17-year-old resident of Chembur's Lal Dongri area, claimed his grandfather died of COVID-19 earlier this week. In the video, he claimed that despite sending out SOS, not a single civic or health official turned out.

"My grandfather had symptoms of COVID-19 and we sent out an SOS to the local ward office and corporation, but none turned out for our help and we were helpless," said Bhalerao in the video.

"We took our patient to Susrut hospital, SRV hospital, Rajawadi hospital among many others. But none of the administrations was ready to treat us, we were deprived of the treatment and my grandfather died," he added.

Furthermore in the video, Bhalerao mentioned, all twelve members of his family are now showing symptoms of Novel Coronavirus and all are staying together at their Laldongri chawl.

However, when Freepress Journal contacted the civic officials and corporators, they rubbished the claim stating Bhalearo's grandfather was under treatment and he died at the KEM hospital. Not only this, they also alleged Bhalerao's claims as vendetta.

"Bhalerao's grandfather was admitted at KEM hospital, where he died. All the twelve members of his family are being quarantined and are kept in COVID-19 facilities at Dharavi and Kurla," Dr Bhupendra Patil, Medical Officer of Health (MOH) (M-West ward), said.

"The blame Bhalerao is putting on civic officials is wrong. Most of the family members of Bhalerao are in Dharavi, whereas he is in Kurla. He requested officials to shift him to Dharavi, which was denied. Which is why he is playing such dirty blame game by circulating fake news," added Patil.

Patil also mentioned, Bhalerao spread a rumour stating the quarantine facility where he is being stationed, doesn't have adequate facilities. However, Patil claimed, when civic officials went to the facility for inspection, they found all his claims are false.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Mahadev Shivgan said that when Bhalerao's family sent out the SOS, civic officials reached them and medical attention was given to the patient.

"Whenever someone reaches out to us, we respond immediately as this is an emergency situation" said Shivgan.

"Bhalerao's claims are completely false as his whole family is quarantined in Dharavi and Kurla" he added.