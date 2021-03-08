Covid vaccination in Mumbai: More than 40,000 beneficiaries receive dose on Monday; highest count till date

A total of 40,502 beneficiaries, including 29,502 senior citizens above 60 years and 3,212 beneficiaries with co-morbidities between the age 45-59 received the vaccine dose on Monday.

This is the highest number of patients to have been inoculated in a single day so far.

Before the start of the ongoing drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had set up a daily target of vaccinating 50,000 beneficiaries daily. Now that the inoculation rate has risen officials stated by this week they will be able to reach their target.

"After we reach the 50,000 mark, we will set up a target of vaccinating 75,000 beneficiaries daily and by end of this month hopefully we will be able to vaccinate close to one lakh beneficiaries daily," Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in BMC told this newspaper.

Meanwhile, as part of women's day celebration, all women beneficiaries were greeted with roses at the vaccination centres.

On Monday, a total of 65 vaccination centres took part in the drive, of which 37 were private hospitals and dispensaries while the remaining 28 medical facilities were state government and civic-run hospitals.

Senior civic health officials said now that the number of beneficiaries has started to rise, and more private hospitals will be roped in eventually.

"In many hospitals, inoculation continued till late evening and we are hopeful that more people will turn up in the coming days," Kakani added.

Dr. Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician of Bombay Hospital and coordinator of private hospitals said the entire vaccination process went hassle-free on Thursday.

"We have set up five booths to ensure there is no crowding, the operation went on smoothly on Monday without any problem," Bhansali told FPJ.

Alongside these, a total of 1,840 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) took the first dose and 3,803 HCWs took the second dose of the vaccine. Also, a total of 1,241 Front Line Workers (FLWs) took their first dose and 904 FLWs took the second dose of vaccine on Monday.