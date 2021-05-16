Covid: Maharashtra logs highest single-day spike of 974 deaths since pandemic outbreak

The number of daily Covid-19 cases is showing a steady decline while the number of fatalities continues to get grimmer across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra on Sunday registered 974 Covid deaths, a record single-day high since the start of the pandemic. On Saturday the state reported 960 deaths due to Covid-19.

The state reported 34,389 new Covid-19 cases in comparison to Saturday clocking a decline of 459 infections. With the cumulative number of cases and total deaths across the state jumped to 5,378,452 and toll to 81,486 respectively on Sunday. The active caseload of the state too is one the highest in the country with 494,032 active cases as of Sunday.

Total 59,318 recoveries were recorded on Sunday, outnumbering new cases reported daily for a week now. With this the a total number of patients who have recovered across the state has jumped to 4,826,371.

Meanwhile, Mumbai city on Sunday recorded 1,544 fresh pandemic cases, 2,438 recoveries and 60 fatalities. As compared to Saturday, the number of new cases increased by 97, while fatalities increased by two on Sunday.

With 60 deaths reported on Sunday due to coronavirus the total fatality count of Mumbai jumped to 14,260. At present, the active cases in the state capital stand at 35,702, with 86 active containment zones (slums and chawls) and 339 sealed buildings.

Total of 2,438 patients recovered on Sunday across the city pushing the total number of people discharged to 636,753. The overall recovery rate from covid19 in Mumbai stands at 92 per cent, same as on Saturday, according to the BMC (Public health department's) data.

On Sunday 22,430 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. It is the lowest single day count of conducting tests in the last three weeks. May 3 earlier had reported the lowest count rate with just 23,542 tests. On May 2, the testing count dipped to 28,636 similar to that of April 26 when 28,328 samples were collected. Between April 26 and May 3, the test counting rate ranged mostly between 30,000 to 45,000.